BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.53 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2024

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.3% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 458,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,211. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.