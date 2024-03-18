BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.53 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.3% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 458,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,211. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

