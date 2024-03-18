BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 0.2% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,902,000 after purchasing an additional 385,716 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 310,230 shares during the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,695,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,749,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,197,000 after purchasing an additional 275,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $88.30. 36,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,934. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.94. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.