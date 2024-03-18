BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,880,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.09. 1,924,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,538,995. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $203.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

