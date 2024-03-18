BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the February 14th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $802.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. BlackRock has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $801.08 and a 200 day moving average of $736.12.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 39.73 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

