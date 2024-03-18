BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the February 14th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
BlackRock Stock Performance
Shares of BLK opened at $802.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. BlackRock has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $801.08 and a 200 day moving average of $736.12.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 39.73 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
