Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 2.3% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.3% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.9% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,162,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,567. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

