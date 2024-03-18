BMO Capital Markets Boosts UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $28.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PATH. William Blair initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of PATH stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,532,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,070,676. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.46 and a beta of 0.97. UiPath has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in UiPath by 7.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

