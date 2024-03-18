BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $540.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $485.00 to $540.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ULTA. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.81.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $532.33. 1,063,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,233. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.14.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 27.06 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,538,000 after purchasing an additional 367,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $961,574,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $774,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 556,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Recommended Stories

