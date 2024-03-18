BMO Capital Markets Lowers Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$115.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$117.00 to C$115.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PBH. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.50.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBH

Premium Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

About Premium Brands

TSE PBH traded up C$1.06 on Monday, hitting C$89.46. The stock had a trading volume of 46,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,556. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$91.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$84.66 and a 52-week high of C$113.60. The stock has a market cap of C$3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03.

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.