BNB Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, BNB has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $556.42 or 0.00822349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $83.21 billion and $4.11 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,538,297 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BNB Coin Trading
