BNP Paribas Upgrades Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) to “Outperform”

Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, Bank of America cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTO. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 291.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.66% of the company’s stock.
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
