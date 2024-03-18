Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$86.00 Price Target at Cormark

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$72.00 to C$86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$74.50 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$78.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$84.56.

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$77.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.61. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$52.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.72.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

