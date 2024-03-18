Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Glenn D. Fogel Sells 4,302 Shares

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $36.95 on Monday, reaching $3,450.93. The company had a trading volume of 229,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,483. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,569.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3,291.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,438.13 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $24.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Booking by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,228,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

