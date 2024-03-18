Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,491 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BKNG traded up $44.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,458.31. The company had a trading volume of 81,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,493. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,569.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,291.56. The stock has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,438.13 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $24.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

