Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 1.4% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $147,208,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,413.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,569.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3,291.56. The stock has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,392.81 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,491 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.