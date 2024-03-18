Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Lessened by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booking by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,491. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $48.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,462.10. 98,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,569.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,291.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,438.13 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $24.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

