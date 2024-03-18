Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.35% of Boot Barn worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,715 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

BOOT traded down $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.49. The stock had a trading volume of 66,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,735. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.20. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $104.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average of $79.29.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

