Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,510,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 17,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days. Approximately 19.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $1,123,998.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,040,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,397,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the first quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the first quarter worth approximately $5,168,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the first quarter worth approximately $26,555,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BOWL shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bowlero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Bowlero Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Bowlero stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 156,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,957. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61. Bowlero has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). Bowlero had a return on equity of 98.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $305.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bowlero will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading

