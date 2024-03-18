Bowman & Co S.C. Acquires 240 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 58,441 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after purchasing an additional 83,319 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 39,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LHX stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.55. The stock had a trading volume of 90,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

