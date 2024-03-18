Bowman & Co S.C. Boosts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total transaction of $4,593,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,191,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,530,764.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total value of $731,289.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $17,858,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total transaction of $4,593,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,191,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,530,764.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,134,112 shares of company stock worth $314,301,292 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.4 %

CRM stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $298.37. 1,303,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,899,184. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.