Bowman & Co S.C. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bowman & Co S.C. lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.89. The company had a trading volume of 355,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,229. The firm has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $159.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.