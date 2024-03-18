Bowman & Co S.C. Increases Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,792 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 55.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,168,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,359,000 after purchasing an additional 418,860 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DRI traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.48. 197,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,709. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

About Darden Restaurants



Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

