Bowman & Co S.C. Makes New Investment in Hartford Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:QUVU)

Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new stake in Hartford Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:QUVU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Hartford Quality Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Hartford Quality Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.82. 2,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,733. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21. Hartford Quality Value ETF has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $24.08.

