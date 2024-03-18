Bowman & Co S.C. Purchases Shares of 463 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $522.97. The company had a trading volume of 99,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,637. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $363.01 and a twelve month high of $536.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $506.81 and its 200-day moving average is $465.78.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.