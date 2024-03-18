BOX (NYSE:BOX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.
In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,121.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,305 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BOX by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in BOX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in BOX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
