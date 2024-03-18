Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BHR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 388,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,287. The company has a market capitalization of $122.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $4.37.

Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,399,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 817,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 255.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,180,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 102,887 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

