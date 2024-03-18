BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Up 6.2%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95. 425,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 713,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

BRC Stock Up 6.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BRC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,148,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 150,922 shares during the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC grew its position in shares of BRC by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 2,477,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after buying an additional 411,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BRC by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,224,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 472,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BRC by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 164,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BRC by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 39,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Further Reading

