Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
BRF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of BRF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.28. 445,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. BRF has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 62.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,902,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357,987 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BRF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,333,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,895,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in BRF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,776,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BRF by 2,443.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BRF by 132.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BRF Company Profile
BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.
