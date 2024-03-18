Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Short Interest Up 14.3% in February

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the February 14th total of 2,440,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Green

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bright Green by 5,420.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24,773 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bright Green by 631.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74,077 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Green in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Green in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Green in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Bright Green Stock Performance

Shares of BGXX opened at $0.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. Bright Green has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.81.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

