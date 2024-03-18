BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.24, but opened at $9.00. BrightSpring Health Services shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 109,800 shares.

Specifically, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. purchased 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $100,450.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,766. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps acquired 12,300 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,122.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,130.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. acquired 12,280 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $100,450.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Up 4.6 %

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

