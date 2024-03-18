Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Down 0.8%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.53 and last traded at $51.94. 5,065,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 17,269,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.34.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $52.88. The company has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

