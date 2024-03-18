British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Acquires £148.80 in Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Bhavesh Mistry bought 40 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($190.65).

Bhavesh Mistry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British Land alerts:

On Wednesday, February 14th, Bhavesh Mistry acquired 40 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 373 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of £149.20 ($191.16).

On Monday, January 15th, Bhavesh Mistry acquired 38 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 402 ($5.15) per share, for a total transaction of £152.76 ($195.72).

British Land Stock Up 0.6 %

British Land stock opened at GBX 368.20 ($4.72) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 373.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 352.17. British Land Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 287.30 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 421.90 ($5.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.98, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 469 ($6.01) price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 399.80 ($5.12).

Get Our Latest Research Report on British Land

British Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.