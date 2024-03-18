British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Acquires £148.80 in Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Bhavesh Mistry bought 40 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($190.65).
Bhavesh Mistry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 14th, Bhavesh Mistry acquired 40 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 373 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of £149.20 ($191.16).
- On Monday, January 15th, Bhavesh Mistry acquired 38 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 402 ($5.15) per share, for a total transaction of £152.76 ($195.72).
British Land Stock Up 0.6 %
British Land stock opened at GBX 368.20 ($4.72) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 373.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 352.17. British Land Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 287.30 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 421.90 ($5.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.98, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
