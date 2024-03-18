Brokerages Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Target Price at $216.12

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.12.

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after buying an additional 287,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,528,000 after buying an additional 59,582 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after buying an additional 364,021 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,641,000 after buying an additional 488,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,144,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $149.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.29. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

