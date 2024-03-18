Brokerages Set Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target at $19.68

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.68.

BLCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

NYSE:BLCO opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $21.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.35.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,195,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,114,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,442,000 after purchasing an additional 855,250 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 5,588.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 932,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 131,172 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

