Brokerages Set Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Price Target at $102.25

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDC. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Transactions at Belden

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $169,208.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 75.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 710,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,552,000 after acquiring an additional 50,256 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Belden by 22.4% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 53,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 10.4% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 112,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Belden during the third quarter valued at approximately $898,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden Stock Performance

NYSE:BDC opened at $86.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.75. Belden has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belden will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.53%.

About Belden

(Get Free Report

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

