Brokerages Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Target Price at $60.71

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.71.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 9,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $426,330.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,694,085.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $210,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,844 shares in the company, valued at $25,019,312.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 9,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $426,330.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,694,085.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,908 shares of company stock worth $5,807,008. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIEN opened at $50.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.15. Ciena has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

