Brokerages Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) PT at $107.44

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPM. Mizuho started coverage on RPM International in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $115.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.87. RPM International has a 1-year low of $78.52 and a 1-year high of $119.39.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $254,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,215 shares of company stock worth $1,112,547. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

