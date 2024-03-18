Brokerages Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Target Price at $58.75

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on Z. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $427,839.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,121.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $427,839.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,121.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $178,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,246. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Z stock opened at $47.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.16 and a beta of 1.77.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

