BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) PT Lowered to $24.00

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.42% from the stock’s previous close.
BRT Apartments Price Performance
Shares of BRT stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,130. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $300.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.56 and a beta of 1.14. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 13,260.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.
BRT Apartments Company Profile
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.
