Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Invests $190,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,171,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,103. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average of $58.90.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on XEL. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.