Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Invests $192,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,434,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,945,673,000 after acquiring an additional 184,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,897,000 after acquiring an additional 190,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,485,000 after acquiring an additional 565,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,842,000 after acquiring an additional 353,521 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $374.28. The company had a trading volume of 717,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,398. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $250.01 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $234.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.45.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

