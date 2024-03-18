Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Invests $303,000 in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 5.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SNY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 452,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,152. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

