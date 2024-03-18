Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up about 1.4% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,917,000 after buying an additional 6,691,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,919,000 after buying an additional 395,351 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at $217,162,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,176,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,076,000 after buying an additional 160,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,057,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,145,000 after buying an additional 94,732 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,112. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.23.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

