Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Makes New $436,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,961 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,105,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,570,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

