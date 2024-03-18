Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $1,778,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 57,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

Shares of PEP traded up $7.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.76. 4,388,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $236.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.13.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

