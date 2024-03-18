Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,125,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $95.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average is $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

