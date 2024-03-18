Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 42.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.87. The company had a trading volume of 462,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.07 and a 200 day moving average of $194.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

