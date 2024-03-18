Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Takes $5.13 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 152,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 432,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,649. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

