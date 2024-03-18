Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 0.5% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 78,093 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

PDBC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,081. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

