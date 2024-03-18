Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.71. 371,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,495. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average is $74.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $82.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

