BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 14th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.7 days.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BTBIF traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.26. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22.
About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
